Native plant sale planned

HORICON — Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, between Horicon and Mayville, will host Wildflowers for Wildlife “Enhancing Your Own Backyard” native plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

Pre-orders offer a 32-count flat for $40. Flats may be split in half, 16-count. That’s $1.25 per plant. Pre-order by March 30. Plants must be picked up the day of the sale.

The order form is available at horiconnwrfriends.org. A larger variety of native flowers, grasses and sedges are available on the day of the sale.

Information sheets on plants available at horiconmarsh.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/pre-sale-tags.pdf. For more information, call Liz Herzmann at 920-387-7893 or email elizabeth.herzmann@wisconsin.gov.