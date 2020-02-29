Native plant sale planned
0 comments

Native plant sale planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HORICON — Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, between Horicon and Mayville, will host Wildflowers for Wildlife “Enhancing Your Own Backyard” native plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

Pre-orders offer a 32-count flat for $40. Flats may be split in half, 16-count. That’s $1.25 per plant. Pre-order by March 30. Plants must be picked up the day of the sale.

The order form is available at horiconnwrfriends.org. A larger variety of native flowers, grasses and sedges are available on the day of the sale.

Information sheets on plants available at horiconmarsh.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/pre-sale-tags.pdf. For more information, call Liz Herzmann at 920-387-7893 or email elizabeth.herzmann@wisconsin.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News