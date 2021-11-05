Native plants gardening presentation set

Jeannie Manis, president of the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association, will discuss native plants, the benefits of using them, and ways to incorporate them into your home garden during a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 12/14 at the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo. She will also provide lists of good native plants that can work well in the home garden instead of some invasive species.

Manis is a life-long gardener. She started gardening with her grandmother when she was about 7-years-old. As an adult, she and her husband have transformed the yards of their homes, removing large sections of lawn and creating perennial flower and vegetable gardens in their place. She is the columnist for the weekly column “Sauk County Gardener” which appears in a number of local newspapers in Sauk County. She has been a master gardener volunteer since 2011 and an Extension volunteer for the Master Gardeners Program where she volunteers her time teaching others about gardening and natural resources. She also completes continuing education each year in order to maintain her certification.