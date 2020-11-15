Navigating difficult conversations with family

On the other hand, Jonathan Kanter, a University of Washington psychology professor, studies the way humans are interacting during crises and what he is seeing confirms everything expected by those who study human interactions. If you are looking to get into a heated conversation over Thanksgiving, then you probably will.

So, if you find yourself involved in a heated discussion about politics or religion, ask yourself whether you can take a stance of curiosity toward the other person’s view. If you find yourself, instead, attacking the person, or deflecting the argument by creating a distraction from the original argument, then you are looking to be right and not heard. On the other hand, if you can change your point of view when confronted with contradictory information, then you are trying to achieve common ground or at the very least an understanding.

A good way to handle conflict is to take a step back and realize each person has different perspectives and life experiences. We need to find a way to come together and find common ground on the generalities.

Remember, sensitive political, moral, and religious discussions should not be raised lightly. They do, however, merit discussion for other reasons. First, they address deeply human topics of great relevance for all of us.