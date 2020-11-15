Navigating difficult conversations with family

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
There is an old adage, “Three things you never discuss at family gatherings is politics, money, or religion.” However, in this day and age the list goes on to include racism, to mask or not to mask, other COVID-related dilemma like whether to attend family gatherings, and the list goes on. As the holidays approach Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator with University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension shares some ways to navigate difficult conversations with family.
Family includes your parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Family can also include cousins, while other people might include a close friend or neighbor in the definition of their family. Family includes people we love and those who love us. Family members are connected through a shared history and experience. All families have challenges, strengths and areas where they can grow.
Family discussions about sensitive topics are important. According to a blog post from “The Journal of the Witherspoon Institute,” being taught to avoid talking about politics and religion has led to a lack of understanding of politics and religion. In an age increasingly marked by incivility, we need places where we can learn or relearn the practice of civil disagreement. Civil disagreement is the art of disputing others’ ideas in ways that respect those persons’ intrinsic worth. Carroll tells us that family life affords such a place. She goes on to say, “Family space can be a training ground to cultivate lessons in civility. Learning to empathize with another person’s thoughts, ideas and opinions is a skill that can be taught around the dinner table.”
On the other hand, Jonathan Kanter, a University of Washington psychology professor, studies the way humans are interacting during crises and what he is seeing confirms everything expected by those who study human interactions. If you are looking to get into a heated conversation over Thanksgiving, then you probably will.
So, if you find yourself involved in a heated discussion about politics or religion, ask yourself whether you can take a stance of curiosity toward the other person’s view. If you find yourself, instead, attacking the person, or deflecting the argument by creating a distraction from the original argument, then you are looking to be right and not heard. On the other hand, if you can change your point of view when confronted with contradictory information, then you are trying to achieve common ground or at the very least an understanding.
A good way to handle conflict is to take a step back and realize each person has different perspectives and life experiences. We need to find a way to come together and find common ground on the generalities.
Remember, sensitive political, moral, and religious discussions should not be raised lightly. They do, however, merit discussion for other reasons. First, they address deeply human topics of great relevance for all of us.
Those who raise them should do so with the seriousness that these subjects, not to mention our family members, deserve. Here are some tips.
Part of engaging in meaningful conversations with relatives who disagree with your views is to set ground rules.
Establish that the conversation needs to be respectful, even if people disagree. If it becomes disrespectful, the conversation should end.
Decide upfront what each person feels is disrespectful so there are no misunderstandings about boundaries.
Designate a safe word to say when someone feels the conversation is getting too intense, so it can stop before feelings are hurt and relationships injured.
Lastly, sometimes, it’s about picking battles, specifically picking the timing of those battles. Maybe it’s not good for the dinner table or more specifically a holiday family gathering. So, pick a different time. Just remember, those who learn to dispute issues civilly inside the home, stand a better chance of doing so outside it.
