2020 Necedah Change War begins February

Little Crane Cafe will host the 2020 Necedah Change War event held from Feb. 1–29 at participating businesses in Necedah. Necedah businesses and organizations are can sign up to compete as a team by contacting Little Crane Cafe before Jan. 25. Each participating team receives a certificate of appreciation and one-time charitable tax donation receipt. The top three teams win the right to display the NCW traveling trophies at their businesses for one year.

The Necedah Change War benefits the Necedah Food Pantry. In its third year, this fundraising competition between local businesses has raised more than $9,000 for the food pantry since its inception in 2018. The public is encouraged to support their favorite team by donating to the collection jars throughout the month of February. To see the progress of the event, visit the Necedah Change War’s Facebook page.

For more information, call 608-565-2459, or email littlecranecafe@tds.net.

