Necedah couple awarded Kindness Award
The Necedah Area Chamber of Commerce names the winner of the 2020 Necedah Kindness Award, Vada and Dwayne Olson, according to a Dec. 7 press release.

The winning nomination told of how they retired after 13 years of dedicated volunteer management of the Necedah Food Pantry and how the pantry grew and expanded thanks to their great leadership.

They will be presented the award at a community celebration after the Christmas parade on Dec. 12 at the Necedah Fire Station. The parade starts at 6 p.m. in downtown Necedah. The celebration begins directly after the parade outside of the fire station where the parade ends.

