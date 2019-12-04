Necedah Elementary highlighted literacy fun through their fourth annual “Booktoberfest,” with the theme being mystery on Nov. 14. It included festivities with all elementary grade teachers providing literacy skills and learning through hands on activities. Families worked together to solve story mysteries and were given the opportunity to participate in the “Hidden in Plain Sight” presentation. This presentation provided by the Juneau County SAFE, Substance Abuse Free Environment Coalition, included tips for parents/guardians to become informed about assisting their student in becoming a successful young adult.
This event included a variety of informational booths that included school specific booths as well as local and county organizational booths. Families were given “mystery passports” encouraging visits to a variety of activities and booths provided within the event. Passports were then submitted for prizes. The Title program and the Cardinal After-School program collaborated with staff, volunteers and partners which set the stage for participation.
