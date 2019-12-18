Necedah graduate pays off students lunch debts

A graduate of Necedah High School made a donation to pay off the lunch debt for all students on the free and reduced lunch program. The donation benefited 16 families. The donation was inspired by a recent winter boots drive at the school, when Necedah Alumni, Brian Decorah, called the school to offer to pay off the lunch debt for students in need.

Prior to making the donation, Decorah researched the issue and was surprised to find out how many families qualify for free/reduced lunches in schools, which is commonly around 50%. At Necedah schools, the number slightly exceeds that percentage.

The staff at Necedah schools that helped process the donation have initiated discussion to start a donation program that would supply teachers with nutritional snack foods for students in need throughout the year.