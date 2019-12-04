The Necedah Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 with line up starting at 5:30 p.m. on Fifth St. The theme for this year’s Christmas parade is “A Rockin’ Christmas,” sponsored by Necedah Fire & Rescue. Music provided by Sound F-X.
Donations for the food pantry and Toys for Tykes are appreciated. Drop boxes are located in the lobby of The Bank of Mauston- Necedah Branch, 102 S. Main St., Necedah, and American Bank, 212 S. Main St., Necedah. Following the parade will be cookies and hot chocolate at the Necedah Fire Station, 101 Center St.
