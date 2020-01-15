Necedah National Wildlife Refuge proposes commercial trapping

The Necedah National Wildlife Refuge is proposing to allow commercial trapping to occur on the refuge. The refuge seeks public comment on allowing this. The public can review the draft compatibility determination document that includes the justification and analysis. It has previously been allowed to occur on the refuge under special use permits and would now be operated under a “Commercial Use” refuge special use permit. The decision occurred as part of objectives and strategies developed under the Comprehensive Conservation Plan.

The draft compatibility determination will be available for a 15 day comment period from Jan. 13-28. Copies in print are available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday–Saturday at the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, N11385 Headquarters Road, Necedah, or call 608-565-2551, or visit fws.gov/refuge/necedah/necedah_news-releases.html, or necedah@fws.gov.

Written comments will be accepted by mail until to N11385 Headquarters Road, Necedah, WI 54646 until Jan. 28, dropped off during business hours at the Visitor Center, or by email to necedah@fws.gov. Concerns expressed during the public comment period will be addressed in the final draft.