Necedah National Wildlife Refuge seeks comment

The Necedah National Wildlife Refuge is proposing to allow commercial recording opportunities to occur on the refuge. Public comment on allowing this use is sought. The draft compatibility determination document that includes justification and analysis can be reviewed during a 15-day comment period through Oct. 19.

The refuge hosts a whooping crane population and other wildlife that attract a number of professional photographers and videographers. Allowing appropriate commercial recording on the refuge will allow a greater segment of the public to enjoy the unique resources of Necedah National Wildlife Refuge while promoting the entire National Wildlife Refuge System. Quality commercial photography, video, filming and audio recordings can be an excellent educational and inspirational medium and this context is consistent with the mission and goals of Necedah National Wildlife Refuge.

Print copies of the draft available at the refuge visitor center kiosk and online at fws.gov/refuge/necedah/Necedah_News-Releases.html, at necedah@fws.gov or call 608-565-2551.

Written comments can be mailed to N11385 Headquarters Road, Necedah, WI 54646 or emailed to necedah@fws.gov until 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Concerns expressed will be addressed in the final draft.