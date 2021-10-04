 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Necedah National Wildlife Refuge seeks comment
0 Comments

Necedah National Wildlife Refuge seeks comment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Necedah National Wildlife Refuge is proposing to allow commercial recording opportunities to occur on the refuge. Public comment on allowing this use is sought. The draft compatibility determination document that includes justification and analysis can be reviewed during a 15-day comment period through Oct. 19.

The refuge hosts a whooping crane population and other wildlife that attract a number of professional photographers and videographers. Allowing appropriate commercial recording on the refuge will allow a greater segment of the public to enjoy the unique resources of Necedah National Wildlife Refuge while promoting the entire National Wildlife Refuge System. Quality commercial photography, video, filming and audio recordings can be an excellent educational and inspirational medium and this context is consistent with the mission and goals of Necedah National Wildlife Refuge.

Print copies of the draft available at the refuge visitor center kiosk and online at fws.gov/refuge/necedah/Necedah_News-Releases.html, at necedah@fws.gov or call 608-565-2551.

Written comments can be mailed to N11385 Headquarters Road, Necedah, WI 54646 or emailed to necedah@fws.gov until 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Concerns expressed will be addressed in the final draft.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

RAMC hosts vaccine clinics

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for additional doses and the Pfizer booster. These clinics will also offe…

Community

Waupun Senior Expo is Thursday

WAUPUN — The Waupun Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road, Waupu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News