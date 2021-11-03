 Skip to main content
Necedah vets host chili cook-off
Necedah Veterans Hall, 105 Plum St., will host a Chili Cook-off from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 27. Cost is $5 for all-you-can-eat chili tasting. Trophy awarded to best chili. For more information or to participate, call John at 414-651-4537. All proceeds go to the Veterans Memorial Fund.

