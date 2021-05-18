 Skip to main content
Neenah Creek School Greenhouse holds plant 'sale'
Neenah Creek Elementary School, W8516 Highway X, Briggsville, will host its final plant “sale” in the greenhouse from 4-7 p.m. through May 20. The Parent Teacher Organization will not be charging for the plants as a way to give back to the community.

