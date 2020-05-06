NEIGHBORHOOD HAS HOPE FOR FUTURE
On May 3, the residents of Inverness Court got together and released about 20 balloons into the sky as a sign of hope for better things to come. Social distancing guidelines were followed.

 RICH BRAUN/Contributed

