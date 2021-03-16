Nelson retires from 30-year military service

Col. Erica (Vodak) Nelson, daughter of Barbara Vodak and the late Joseph Vodak, and Baraboo native, retired after 30 years of active service in the U.S. Army. She has seven siblings, two currently residing in Baraboo, where her mother lived for close to 70 years.

Nelson, a 1986 graduate of Baraboo High School, received her commission as a military police officer through the Reserve Officer’s Training Corps at St. Norbert College in De Pere. She served in multiple assignments and locations inside and outside of the United States, culminating her career with an assignment on The Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington D.C.

Throughout her years of service, Nelson deployed in support of numerous contingency and combat assignments including Operation Uphold Democracy (Haiti), Operation Joint Endeavor (Hungary), and three times to the Middle East in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn (Kuwait, Iraq). Her most notable command assignment was as commander of the 15th Military Police Brigade and warden of the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, the only maximum security correctional facility in the Department of Defense, located at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Nelson’s military awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Parachutist Badge. Nelson lives with her husband Robert, also a U.S. Army retiree/veteran, and daughter Briana near Colorado Springs, Colorado.