Neogen employees host four drives in November
Neogen drive, week 1

Neogen employees collected about 100 pounds of food for Food For Beaver Dam during a donation drive the first week of November. Lori Retzlaff delivers those items on Nov. 8.

 NEOGEN/Contributed

RANDOLPH — In November, employees of Neogen of Randolph, will host a different donation drive each week. When employees donate $5 value, their name is entered into a weekly drawing for a prize. Once the four weeks is completed, all employee names will be entered in a final drawing for a grand prize of a paid day off.

Free Food For Beaver Dam, a type of food pantry available to everyone in need, not just Beaver Dam, was the recipient of about 100 pounds of food collected during the first week on the month. It was delivered on Nov. 8

For week two, personal hygiene products, laundry care, etc. items are collected for donation to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, which distributes them to homeless shelters and makes them available to homeless people.

For week three, coats, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves will be collected for donation to the Habitat for Humanity/Restore, which will be made available to anyone who needs them.

For week four, pet food and supplies collected for the Dodge County Humane Society.

