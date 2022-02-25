 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Neophonic Jazz Orchestra to perform

  • 0
Neophonic Jazz Orchestra

Neophonic Jazz Orchestra to perform at River Arts Center.

 NEOPHONIC JAZZ ORCHESTRA/Contributed

In early 1961, the great Stan Kenton Orchestra recorded an original arrangement of “West Side Story.” It was arranged by Kenton’s longtime collaborator and arranger, Johnny Richards. The album won the coveted Grammy for “Best Performance” in 1962, and today is among the most important and revered big band recordings in history. The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra will perform selections from this one-of-a-kind jazz arrangement of the timeless Leonard Bernstein musical and other popular jazz favorites at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra is Madison’s premier 24-piece large ensemble dedicated to the preservation of the bold, bygone era of band leader Stan Kenton and composer Johnny Richards. The ensemble is directed by Kenton alumnus Joel Kaye and features many of the Madison area’s finest jazz musicians.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, available at riverartsinc.org/neophonic, in person at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, at 608-643-5215, or at the door. Face masks required.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barreau earns 4-H award

Barreau earns 4-H award

Art created by Hadley Barreau, a member of the Juneau County 4-H, was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest o…

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News