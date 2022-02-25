Neophonic Jazz Orchestra to perform

In early 1961, the great Stan Kenton Orchestra recorded an original arrangement of “West Side Story.” It was arranged by Kenton’s longtime collaborator and arranger, Johnny Richards. The album won the coveted Grammy for “Best Performance” in 1962, and today is among the most important and revered big band recordings in history. The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra will perform selections from this one-of-a-kind jazz arrangement of the timeless Leonard Bernstein musical and other popular jazz favorites at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.