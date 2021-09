NEOSHO — The Neosho Utopians 4H Club will celebrate 75 years with a banquet for current and former 4H club members, leaders and volunteers. The banquet starts at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon and a program to follow on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Anyone willing to share old photos, awards, projects, etc., may bring them to the banquet for a display on the history of the club. To make reservations by Oct. 31, call Brenda Conley at 920-625-3691 or email hgholsteins@gmail.com.