 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nerf War planned at park
0 Comments

Nerf War planned at park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

InCourage Recovery Community Organization will host Epic Nerf Wars, a family friendly event for almost all ages, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Ochsner Park, 820 Second Ave., Baraboo. Registration begins at noon and teams will be selected. Signed parent consent from required for players younger than 18 years. Forms available at facebook.com/incourageuprising. Event happens rain or shine. There will be prizes after each round of play, live music and throwback style food. Grand prize giveaway at 6 p.m. Bring a nerf gun or borrow one, supply is limited, first-come first-served.

InCourage Recovery Community Organization has supported hundreds in recovery throughout Sauk, Juneau, Columbia County areas over the last three years through strong recovery support meetings, one on one mentorship, resource brokering, and true discipleship. For more information, visit incourageuprising.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbertson joins bank
Community

Gilbertson joins bank

Molly Gilbertson has joined the staff of National Exchange Bank & Trust as the operations manager at the Beaver Dam office, according to a…

Community

Biblical musical hosted in park

Faith Community Christian Reformed Church will host A Musical in the Park, “Broken and Beautiful,” by Koinonia 2021, at 7 p.m. Monday at the B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News