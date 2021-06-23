Nerf War planned at park

InCourage Recovery Community Organization will host Epic Nerf Wars, a family friendly event for almost all ages, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Ochsner Park, 820 Second Ave., Baraboo. Registration begins at noon and teams will be selected. Signed parent consent from required for players younger than 18 years. Forms available at facebook.com/incourageuprising. Event happens rain or shine. There will be prizes after each round of play, live music and throwback style food. Grand prize giveaway at 6 p.m. Bring a nerf gun or borrow one, supply is limited, first-come first-served.