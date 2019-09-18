The Network for Charitable Giving will feature Nicholas Curran as guest speaker at its free fall program. Curran will speak to an audience of nonprofit staff, board members, and volunteers about financial basics for nonprofit organizations. The one-hour meeting and program will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 19 with networking and coffee starting at 7:30 a.m. Meeting location is River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Pre-registration is not necessary, there is no charge to attend, and everyone who works with nonprofits is welcome.
Curran is a CPA and the Founder and CEO of Numbers 4 Nonprofits in Madison. His firm specializes in helping nonprofits succeed by "managing money with mission." Established in 2006, his company assists nonprofits with audits, budgeting, financial statements, internal controls, and cash management.
The Network for Charitable Giving strives to inform and inspire charitable community giving throughout South Central Wisconsin. It also provides networking and professional development opportunities for local nonprofits. Seminars are free and membership is $50 for individuals or $100 for an organization.
For more information, visit charitablenetwork.org.
