Neuman earns promotion

Dr. Patricia Neuman has been appointed the vice president of medical services at Agrace, according to a July 12 press release.

Neuman is board-certified in hospice and palliative care and as a hospice medical director. She has served as a hospice and palliative physician for Agrace since 2018 and served as interim medical director until being named vice president of medical services.

In her new role, she will lead and guide the performance of the team of hospice physicians and nurse practitioners who provide care to the nearly 1,100 hospice care patients Agrace serves daily. She will serve on the organization’s Leadership Council and work to ensure that quality patient care is consistently delivered, meeting all agency guidelines, and state and federal standards.

For more information about Agrace, call 608-276-4660 or visit agrace.org. Agrace is present in Sauk, Columbia, southern Juneau, Adams and Marquette counties.