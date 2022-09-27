 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neurologist speaks at Parkinson's Support Group

The Baraboo Parkinson’s Support Group will host guest speaker Dr. Teresa Mangin at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo.

Mangin is a neurologist at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health specializing in movement disorders with special interest in dementia. Her medical interests include Parkinson's, Huntington’s, Alzheimer's disease, palliative care, and more while optimizing symptom management in the context of movement disorders and dementia.

Her focus this day will be Parkinson’s disease this day. Open to the public.

For more information, call Geri 608-356-3473 or Sylvia 608-356-7096.

