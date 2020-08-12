× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wormfarm Institute, an arts organization integrating culture and agriculture, makes a new addition to the 2020 Farm/Art DTour from Sept. 26–Oct. 4. The Land Remembers, inspired by Ben Logan’s memoir about life on a small farm in Southwest Wisconsin, will be a series of 20 dialogue balloons installed throughout southern Sauk County. Punctuating the 50 mile DTour route alongside artwork, roadside poetry, and educational Field Notes, these large signs will feature quotes from voices that have shaped Wisconsin’s history, and writers imagining what the land’s non-human residents might say. The project is made possible by a $10K grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council.

Wormfarm will curate the content in collaboration with conservation biologist and author Curt Meine, who wrote the foreword for Ben Logan’s memoir republished by University of Wisconsin Press in spring 2017. Logan would have celebrated his 100th birthday in September.

The Land Speaks dovetails with a partnership between Wormfarm and the Local Voices Network to host a series of 60 community conversations about food, farming, and the land leading up to the DTour and through the election. The conversations led by volunteer community members are free to attend on Zoom.