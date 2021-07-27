New ag plastics recycling collection planned in Reedsburg

Sauk County residents may drop off agricultural plastics for recycling for free from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 at the Reedsburg United Co-op, 1360 Laukant St., Reedsburg.

The collection program is sponsored by the Reedsburg United Cooperative, Revolution Plastics, and the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department.

All plastic must be in a recapture bag, recyclable bags that can hold up to about 200 pounds of plastic. Recapture bags are available at the Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department office, West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. Sauk County farms may receive up to five bags for free. Supplies are limited and bags are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No loose plastics or plastics in a super sack or bulk bag will be accepted at this event.

Accepted plastics include silage bags, bunker covers - no reinforced materials, bale wrap, greenhouse film, boat wrap - vents, zippers, and strings removed, drip tape, and clear stretch wrap/pallet wrap - all labels removed. Plastic baler twine will not be accepted but can be used to tie loose plastic into bundles. Net wrap/mesh is not accepted and should be landfilled.