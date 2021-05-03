New artist installation at Harvest Park

Created by the artist team of Sheila Novak, Emilie Bouvier and Crysten Nesseth, “Fluvial North” extends and amplifies an artwork that appeared on Wormfarm Institute's 2020 Farm/Art DTour called “Fluvial.”
“Fluvial North” will be installed from May 22-Oct. 30 in Harvest Park, 265 Railroad St., Reedsburg, and be a companion to Ruminant-The Grand Masticator, the large-scale permanent public installation that is the park's focal point.
The installation consists of 11 six-foot cyanotype banners featuring snippets of memories, images, and hopes gathered from local people and reflects a deep agricultural, personal and spiritual history of our region.
A 75-minute mini-banner-making workshop is open to the public and best suited for ages 14 and older. Younger participants, ages 8-13, should be accompanied by an adult. The workshop is offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:15 and 2 p.m. on May 22 at Harvest Park. Cost is $10. Register at https://reedsburgartslink.org/product/sun-print-banner-making-workshop. In case of poor weather, the workshop will be moved to an indoor location and be slightly modified.