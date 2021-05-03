New artist installation at Harvest Park

“Fluvial North” will be installed from May 22-Oct. 30 in Harvest Park, 265 Railroad St., Reedsburg, and be a companion to Ruminant-The Grand Masticator, the large-scale permanent public installation that is the park's focal point.

A 75-minute mini-banner-making workshop is open to the public and best suited for ages 14 and older. Younger participants, ages 8-13, should be accompanied by an adult. The workshop is offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:15 and 2 p.m. on May 22 at Harvest Park. Cost is $10. Register at https://reedsburgartslink.org/product/sun-print-banner-making-workshop. In case of poor weather, the workshop will be moved to an indoor location and be slightly modified.