New bank branch opens in Waupun

On Oct. 22, Horicon Bank and the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Chamber Cheers and Ribbon Cutting event celebrating the bank’s newest office on Waupun’s Main Street. Pictured, from left, Tyler Schultz, Waupun Chamber; Luke Ganz, chamber; Craig Much, Horicon Bank; Fred Schwertfeger, bank; Phil Schneider, bank, Amy Mohr, bank; Casey Despres, chamber.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)