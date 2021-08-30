NEW BARN QUILT INSTALLED
Work is expected to start Monday on the Highway 16/60 bridge over the Beaver Dam River near the town of Lowell in Dodge County. Hwy. 16/60 wil…
Due to a continued rise in COVID cases, Tomah Health has reinstated policies to protect visitors and hospital staff.
The Friends of Poynette Game Farm, in partnership with Field and Stream Sportsmen’s Club and Pumpkin Center Sportsmen’s Club, has scheduled se…
Reedsburg Area Medical Center will launch a new program to assist patients with paying their RAMC bills through a partnership with bank-backed…
Rio awarded $150K grant for mental health program
Moraine Park Technical College has fully reopened its campuses without restrictions for students and the public for the fall semester, which b…
Agrace will host “Bridges,” and “COVID-19 Loss” support groups for those who are grieving the death of a person. These groups provide emotiona…
The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host the Portage Family Skatepark Exhibit & Auction, in-person fro…
Columbia County hosts vaccine clinic
Moose is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix surrendered after his previous owner could no longer keep him. He is friendly and would love an experience…