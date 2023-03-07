Taliesin Preservation and the University of Wisconsin Press release the first detailed portrait of Frank Lloyd Wright’s fascinating and complex mistress, Mamah Borthwick, in a new book about her life, “A Brave And Lovely Woman.”

She was an energetic, intelligent, and charismatic woman who earned a master’s degree at a time when few women even attended college, translated writings by a key figure of the early feminist movement, and traveled from the American prairie to Europe, Scandinavia, and Japan.

She is best known as the mistress of the famous American architect and for her shocking murder at the Wisconsin home he built for her, Taliesin.

The book offers an important corrective to the narrative of Wright and Borthwick, a love story as American in character as it is Shakespearean in conclusion.

Mark Borthwick, a distant relative, presents a detailed portrait of a fascinating woman, a complicated figure who was at once a dedicated mother and a faithless spouse, a feminist and a member of a conservative sorority, a vivacious extrovert and a social pariah.

For more information, visit mamahborthwick.com. Signed copies are limited at taliesinpreservation.org/product/a-brave-and-lovely-woman.

A virtual release and Q&A with the author will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 14. Register at taliesinpreservation.org/event/a-brave-and-lovely-woman-virtual-book-release.