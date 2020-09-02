 Skip to main content
New book details top Wisconsin fall color hikes
A new travel guidebook describes more than 100 day-hiking trails to enjoy fall colors in Wisconsin, including those in the Baraboo area went on sale Aug. 28.

Wisconsin’s Best Autumn Hikes, by hiking guidebook author Rob Bignell, covers trails from Door County to the Driftless Area and from the Northwoods to the Kettle Moraine State Forest, as well as border counties in neighboring states. It was released Aug. 28.

For the For the Baraboo area, the guidebook lists those in Devil’s Lake State Park and the nearby communities of Lodi and Poynette.

This is Bignell’s 27th hiking guidebook and his 13th about Wisconsin. He lives with his son in western Wisconsin.

