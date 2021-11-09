New books for Throwback Thursday

Reedsburg Public Library

In the years prior to the library’s weekly column, “On the Same Page,” Reedsburg Public Library would announce in local papers the arrival of new books for checkout. In homage to these days, we are going to highlight some of the new materials that arrived at the library last week.

In nonfiction, the library received “The Boys: a Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by actor and director Ron Howard, and his brother, Clint Howard, about their lives as child actors and careers in the movie industry. Newscaster Katie Couric’s biography, “Going There,” is also a recent arrival. “On Animals” by popular nonfiction author Susan Orlean, explores the human-animal connection in an engaging and witty fashion. The development of magic and illusion is covered in David Copperfield’s new illustrated “History of Magic” and “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, about the transition of power between the Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations, hit library shelves.