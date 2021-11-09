New books for Throwback Thursday

Reedsburg Public Library
In the years prior to the library’s weekly column, “On the Same Page,” Reedsburg Public Library would announce in local papers the arrival of new books for checkout. In homage to these days, we are going to highlight some of the new materials that arrived at the library last week.
In nonfiction, the library received “The Boys: a Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by actor and director Ron Howard, and his brother, Clint Howard, about their lives as child actors and careers in the movie industry. Newscaster Katie Couric’s biography, “Going There,” is also a recent arrival. “On Animals” by popular nonfiction author Susan Orlean, explores the human-animal connection in an engaging and witty fashion. The development of magic and illusion is covered in David Copperfield’s new illustrated “History of Magic” and “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, about the transition of power between the Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations, hit library shelves.
Then as now, the community looks to the library for up-to-date information on topics of practical interest. The new “National Geographic Complete Photo Guide: How to Take Better Pictures” advises photographers on composition, timing and lighting, as well as smartphone photography techniques. In the popular “for Dummies,” series, Reedsburg Public Library has just added to the collection the newly updated “Credit Repair,” and “Investing in Your Twenties and Thirties.” New travel guides are always a popular acquisition at the library, and new titles for October include “Eyewitness France,” “Lonely Planet Scotland” as well as “Lonely Planet Caribbean” and “Fodor’s Bahamas” for 2021.
Fans of literary titles will appreciate the “Best American Short Stories for 2021” as well as a new volume of poems, “Whale Day,” by former U.S. poet laureate Billy Collins.
In popular fiction, Liane Moriarty, author of “Big Little Lies,” now a television series, has a new book, “Apples Never Fall.” Lee Child’s new book “Better Off Dead” is the 26th in his Jack Reacher series. “Game On,” marks number 28 for Janet Evanovich’s Stephanie Plum series. Karen Kingsbury, author of the often read Baxter family series, has a new standalone novel, “Forgiving Paris,” set in the “city of lights.” Prolific author John Grisham’s new title, “Judge’s List,” is the second in the Lacy Stoltz series introduced in 2016.
Books for upcoming holiday reading include Susan Mallery’s “The Christmas Wedding Guest,” Debbie Macomber’s “Dear Santa,” Brenda Novak’s “Keep Me Warm at Christmas” and Maisey Yates’ “Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Road.”
