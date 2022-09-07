New COVID-19 vaccine available for ages 12 and older who have not yet been vaccinated

In July, Novavax was added to the list of vaccines used to fight COVID-19 in the United States; and it is now being offered by Mile Bluff Medical Center. The vaccine is available in more than 40 countries, and has been approved for use by the CDC, World Health Organization and European Union.

Novavax is an option for those who may be allergic to one of the components in the other COVID-19 vaccines. And unlike the influenza vaccine, Novavax does not contain egg protein, making it safe for those with an allergy to eggs.

To make an appointment, call 608-847-5000. If questions or concerns, speak with your primary care provider or pharmacist.

Basic information on the vaccines:

Novavax is a recombinant protein/adjuvants vaccine, two doses required, three or eight weeks apart. Three weeks for the immunocompromised and those with high risk of exposure and eight weeks for all others. Approved for ages 12 and older who have not yet received any other COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are not currently approved.

Moderna is an mRNA vaccine, two doses, 28 days apart, approved for ages six months and older. Additional dose for the immunocompromised 28 days after the first completed series and booster dose, four or five months after the initial completed series or additional dose. The Moderna and Pfizer boosters are interchangeable. Four months for the immunocompromised and five months for all others.

Pfizer is an mRNA vaccine, two doses, 21 days apart, approved for ages six months and older. Additional dose for the immunocompromised 28 days after the first completed series and booster dose, four or five months after the initial completed series or additional dose. The Pfizer and Moderna boosters are interchangeable. Four months for the immunocompromised and five months for all others.