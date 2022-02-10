New COVID testing site opens

Curative opens a free COVID-19 testing site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at 1701 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam.
Appointments required, visit curative.com.
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
WDS Construction, Inc., names Brandt Beer director of medical, according to a Feb. 8 press release.
Coffee blend sales help with trafficking awareness
45 EQUIPMENT SETS DONATED
Colt is a 15-month-old coonhound, blue tick/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. He is very outgoing, friendly, l…
HARTZHEIM JOINS BD AM KIWANIS
BDMS students compete in art contest
On Jan. 28, the Portage Fire Department celebrated their achievements during the promotion of four members of their department. These members …
LAKE MILLS – Fourteen musicians chosen from the Lakeside Lutheran High School band are headed to the 2022 Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod…
Forty-six Sauk County students in grades K-12 created posters for the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Po…
