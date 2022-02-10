 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New COVID testing site opens

Curative opens a free COVID-19 testing site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at 1701 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

Appointments required, visit curative.com.

