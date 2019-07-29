New crane mural part of ICF renovations

Artist Jay Jocham works on a mural for the red-crowned crane exhibit at the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo. An additional five murals painted by Jocham are part of the $10 million renovation at the site, slated to reopen April 2020. Along with the new art, upgrades include the new George Archibald Welcome Center and 10 new exhibits, all with water features.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)