 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New director joins The Gathering Source

  • 0

JUNEAU — The Board of Directors of The Gathering Source announce the addition of Jim Braughler as executive director in Juneau.

This position will help advance the mission of the Gathering Source: devoted to caring for hunger, education, and wellness in our rural communities in partnership with our schools, organizations, churches, businesses and caring individuals.

Braughler, received his undergraduate degree in education from Maranatha Baptist University and his masters in teaching with graduate work in government and non-profits. He has been actively involved in many of Watertown’s civic and community organizations and representing Watertown on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors for more than a decade. He brings a wealth of knowledge in serving others through creative and inventive methods.

Jim Braughler

Braughler
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

Fischer is just shy of 1 ½-years-old, a lab/retriever mix brought in after being seen thrown from a vehicle. He has been undergoing treatment …

Dells holds spring clean-up

The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold a spring clean-up May 2-May 6. All items must be placed at curbside or in the alley where possible, by 7…

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

Tilly is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/ smooth-haired vizsla. You never know what her ears will do and it’s part of what makes Tilly…

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News