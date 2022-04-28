New director joins The Gathering Source

This position will help advance the mission of the Gathering Source: devoted to caring for hunger, education, and wellness in our rural communities in partnership with our schools, organizations, churches, businesses and caring individuals.

Braughler, received his undergraduate degree in education from Maranatha Baptist University and his masters in teaching with graduate work in government and non-profits. He has been actively involved in many of Watertown’s civic and community organizations and representing Watertown on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors for more than a decade. He brings a wealth of knowledge in serving others through creative and inventive methods.