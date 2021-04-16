New doctor joins Waupun clinic

Dr. Jean Riquelme, a family medicine physician, is now accepting patients at Agnesian HealthCare’s Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, 608 W. Brown St., Waupun.

Riquelme specializes in family medicine and sees patients of all ages. She offers a full range of general family medicine, including preventive health care, annual physicals, well-child checks and immunizations, and care for acute and chronic illness and general medical concerns.

She earned her medical degree and completed her family medicine residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 920-324-6801.