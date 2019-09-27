New drive up library return offered

The Beaver Dam Community Library has a new library return located at the Spring Street parking lot entrance, this new return allows patrons to drive up and return their items without leaving their car. The new library return is insulated and includes weather resistant features. The existing in-library walk up return metal deposit door at the Spring Street receiving entrance will remain available.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)