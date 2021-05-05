New edition of ‘Wau-Bun’ released

The Historic Indian Agency House celebrates the publication of its 2021 edition of “Wau-Bun: The ‘Early Day’ in the Northwest” through a book launch event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at 1490 Agency House Road, Portage.

The Historic Indian Agency House was the home of author Juliette Kinzie, the wife of Indian sub-agent John Kinzie stationed at Portage during the early 1830s. At that time, the Ho-Chunk – Winnebago - Nation inhabited the region but was in the midst of forced removal from their ancestral lands by the United States government.

“Wau-Bun” is the work which originally spurred the grassroots effort to save the old Fort Winnebago Indian Agency. The publication and sale of a 1930 edition of this book was used to raise funds to purchase and restore the home and property. Proceeds from the sale of the 2021 edition will be used toward the continued preservation of the Agency House for the benefit of future generations.

The gift shop will sell the paperback on-site for $20 and the hardcover for $30. The eBook is available through Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Kobo, and Amazon for $9.99 – they also carry the printed books.

For more information, visit agencyhouse.org/wau-bun.