 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New edition of ‘Wau-Bun’ released
0 comments

New edition of ‘Wau-Bun’ released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'Wau-Bun'

The Historic Indian Agency House celebrates the publication of its 2021 edition of “Wau-Bun: The ‘Early Day’ in the Northwest” through a book launch event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at 1490 Agency House Road, Portage.

The Historic Indian Agency House was the home of author Juliette Kinzie, the wife of Indian sub-agent John Kinzie stationed at Portage during the early 1830s. At that time, the Ho-Chunk – Winnebago - Nation inhabited the region but was in the midst of forced removal from their ancestral lands by the United States government.

“Wau-Bun” is the work which originally spurred the grassroots effort to save the old Fort Winnebago Indian Agency. The publication and sale of a 1930 edition of this book was used to raise funds to purchase and restore the home and property. Proceeds from the sale of the 2021 edition will be used toward the continued preservation of the Agency House for the benefit of future generations.

The gift shop will sell the paperback on-site for $20 and the hardcover for $30. The eBook is available through Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Kobo, and Amazon for $9.99 – they also carry the printed books.

For more information, visit agencyhouse.org/wau-bun.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Monien earns recognition

The National Society of High School Scholars selected Carraigh Monien of Beaver Dam, to become a member of the organization on March 29. The s…

RAHS art exhibit set
Community

RAHS art exhibit set

Reedsburg ArtsLink will feature the art of Reedsburg Area High School students in a juried exhibit from 1-5 p.m. May 13-14 at the Woolen Mill …

Community

Senior Activities: May 3-9

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam: Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday th…

Community

Drive-thru job fair planned

MADISON - The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic dev…

Community

2 Metalcraft companies merge

MAYVILLE — Metalcraft of Mayville Inc. announces that two of its companies, FJR Automation Systems in West Bend, and Gamache Systems of New Be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News