New executive director at WAAE

Kathy Hartmann-Breunig, of Sauk City, has been named the new executive director for the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators, WAAE, a professional development organization for secondary and post-secondary instructors who teach agricultural-related curriculum. She raised her family on a dairy farm in Sauk Prairie with her husband, Tom and owned and operated her flower shop, Rainbow Floral, since 1995. She has served on the executive board of her local FFA Alumni and supporter chapter since 2008, and currently serves as treasurer. With the new leadership, the WAAE office contact information has changed to P.O. Box 87, Sauk City, WI 53583, 608-354-6450, and executivedirector@waae.com.