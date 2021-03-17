New for spring at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library staff are busy ordering, cataloging and processing fiction and nonfiction books that have hit the bestseller lists this spring. Check your reading list to see if you have added the following popular titles.

“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah has topped the New York Times bestseller list for the second consecutive week. The historical fiction novel is set in the dust bowl of the Great Depression, where a decision must be made whether or not to venture west. In “The Sanatorium,” a mystery thriller by Sara Pearse, a young man goes missing in a hotel that was once a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, also topping sales lists, is a fantasy about a library between life and death where other possible lives may be chosen. Fredrik Bachman’s latest book, “Anxious People,” in comic fashion explores the lives of eight strangers taken hostage by a bumbling bank robber at an apartment open house.