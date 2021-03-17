New for spring at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library staff are busy ordering, cataloging and processing fiction and nonfiction books that have hit the bestseller lists this spring. Check your reading list to see if you have added the following popular titles.
“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah has topped the New York Times bestseller list for the second consecutive week. The historical fiction novel is set in the dust bowl of the Great Depression, where a decision must be made whether or not to venture west. In “The Sanatorium,” a mystery thriller by Sara Pearse, a young man goes missing in a hotel that was once a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, also topping sales lists, is a fantasy about a library between life and death where other possible lives may be chosen. Fredrik Bachman’s latest book, “Anxious People,” in comic fashion explores the lives of eight strangers taken hostage by a bumbling bank robber at an apartment open house.
In nonfiction, the prolific James Patterson’s “Walk in My Combat Boots” tops the New York Times list. The book is a collection of stories of those who have fought overseas. The late Cicely Tyson’s biographical “Just As I Am” came in second last week, followed by Barack Obama’s first volume of presidential memoirs entitled “A Promised Land.” In “Caste: the Origins of Our Discontents,” author Isabel Wilkerson explores and compares racial and societal injustice in the United States, Nazi Germany and India. Finally, actor Matthew McConaughey’s “Greenlights,” a conversational memoir and self-help book, has spent 17 weeks on the New York Times bestseller lists.
Upcoming releases by tried and true authors include Danielle Steel’s “The Affair” coming out in March and “Finding Ashley” in April. James Patterson’s “The Red Book” will be published this month, followed by “21st Birthday” in May and “The President’s Daughter” in June. John Grisham’s latest, “Sooley,” has an April publication date. C. J. Box, Clive Cussler, Janet Evanovich, Dean Koontz and Stuart Woods also have new books to be released this month. Consult LINKCat or contact the library if you are interested in any of these new books. “Lucky Day” copies of bestsellers are often available for checkout without the wait.
Available new books are displayed near the entry doors, right next to the Wisconsin Writers Quilt. New audio books and DVDs are displayed near those collections. The newest issues of magazines are also available for checkout. Reedsburg Public Library holds more than 100 subscriptions to popular titles. Call the library to request a copy of your favorite magazine for a two-week checkout.
