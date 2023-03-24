The people who donate to Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation are the foundation, and now they have a new organization.

“We wanted to find a way to recognize and celebrate the people who have helped us in significant and consistent ways, so we have formed the Legacy Circle of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation.” Todd Wuerger, executive director, SPHCF, said.

Legacy Circle members have given $10,000, cumulative, to the foundation over any period of time, or donated at least $100 consistently every year for the last 10 years, or named the foundation in their will or estate plan.

The inaugural event of the Legacy Circle was held Feb. 23 where members received a pin to show their dedication.

For more information, call Wuerger at 608-643-7226 or email todd.wuerger@saukprairiehealthcare.org.