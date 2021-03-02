New groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

On March 1, several new populations will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine per recently updated state government guidelines. Local health officials ask for patience as they prioritize the vaccination of eligible groups as vaccine supplies continue to be limited.
Included in the public-facing essential workers group are utility and communications infrastructure; public transit and food supply chain like agriculture production workers, farmers, those providing support to agricultural operations, food production workers such as dairy, meat and produce processing plans, retail food workers such as grocery, gas and convenience stores and hunger relief personnel such as charitable and community food distribution.
Mile Bluff Medical Center and Pharmacies
Mile Bluff Pharmacies is setting up on-site vaccinations for employees at some local businesses that are eligible. Mile Bluff Medical Center is accepting vaccine requests. To request the vaccine from Mile Bluff, submit an online form at milebluff.com/request or call 608-847-2780. If already on a list to be vaccinated, do not request a vaccine from Mile Bluff.
To stay current on local COVID-19 initiatives and the vaccine, visit COVID information at milebluff.com of follow Mile Bluff Medical Center on Facebook.
Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics
Vaccine appointments are available locally through public health or Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics. Those scheduling an appointment will be asked to provide verification that they meet vaccine eligibility requirements. Because the number of eligible individuals have significantly increased yet the vaccine allocations have not, Adams County Public Health will keep a list of people who are currently eligible with prioritization of those who were eligible prior to March 1. Adams County Public Health is changing their scheduling process to ensure they are able to prioritize appointments. Starting March 5, eligible individuals interested in the COVID-19 vaccine should call 608-339-4559 to be prioritized until a new system is put in place.
Appointments can also be made at Gundersen Moundview for community vaccine clinics or at Friendship Clinic by calling 608-339-3331, choose option 2 or online for registered MyChart users.
The vaccines are provided at no cost to individuals, no matter where they receive it. An administration fee can be charged for giving the shot, but this fee is paid by the individual’s insurance or by the federal government for those without insurance.