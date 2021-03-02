New groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine appointments are available locally through public health or Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics. Those scheduling an appointment will be asked to provide verification that they meet vaccine eligibility requirements. Because the number of eligible individuals have significantly increased yet the vaccine allocations have not, Adams County Public Health will keep a list of people who are currently eligible with prioritization of those who were eligible prior to March 1. Adams County Public Health is changing their scheduling process to ensure they are able to prioritize appointments. Starting March 5, eligible individuals interested in the COVID-19 vaccine should call 608-339-4559 to be prioritized until a new system is put in place.