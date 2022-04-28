New hearing clinic opens May 2

Dennis Barrett-Neira, a licensed audioprosthologist in the state of Wisconsin, will open a private clinic on May 2 in his hometown of Wisconsin Dells.

Dedicated to helping his patients live a higher quality of life, he provides hearing solutions to manage hearing loss based on the needs of his patients.

He provides screenings, full hearing evaluations, and aural rehabilitation and has an expansive knowledge of conventional and digital hearing instruments.

Trained in the new wireless connectivity technology, he can demonstrate how today’s modern hearing devices connect directly to cell phones, home phones, televisions, and connect link microphones.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit dellshearingcare.com, call 608-253-0110 or stop at Dells Hearing Care, 613 Broadway Unit 1, Wisconsin Dells.