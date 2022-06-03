New knitting group starts in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE — A new knitting group called, “We Bee Knittin” will start in Fox Lake. Named after the old fashioned “Bee’s” where women got together to quilt or knit, the group meets from 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Karen’s Hip Hop Diner, 530 W. State St. Open to all experience levels with no cost to join.
Sue Krosnicki is the leader and teacher for the group offering instruction on cast-on/bind-off, texture – cables and lace, measurement for a perfectly fitting sweater, yarn qualities and characteristics, yarn substitution, blocking, design work, colorwork, beading and seaming.
For more information, call Sue Krosnicki at 1-860-502-7845 or Julie Flemming at 1-920-928-6094.