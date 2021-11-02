New Lisbon High School presents ‘Peter Pan’

New Lisbon High School’s Music Department will perform the musical, “Peter Pan,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 5-6 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Gymnatorium, 500 S. Forest St. Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students/senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any cast member or call Bev Rood at 608-548-1324 or the high school choir director at 608-562-3700 ext. 1345 or at the door.

The classic J.M. Barrie tale of a young boy who refuses to grow up comes alive. On a quest to find stories with which to entertain his friends in Neverland - an island refuge for “Lost Boys” – Peter, played by Lai Thao, returns to the real world and meets Wendy, Allie Gollmar, Michael, Lucas Bell, and John, Benjamin Thompson, Darling. The children and their maid, Libby Clift, accompany Peter back to the magical Neverland, where they are involved in all sorts of adventures, defeat the evil Captain Hook, Matthew Bennett, and are changed forever.