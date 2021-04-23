 Skip to main content
New Lisbon hosts vaccination clinic on April 29
A vaccine clinic will be held from 5-8 p.m. April 29 at the New Lisbon Community Center, 100 E. Bridge St. The Moderna vaccine will be offered, it is approved for those who are 18 and older.

Walk-ins welcome as scheduling allows; but appointments are recommended due to limited supplies. To schedule an appointment, call Phillips Pharmacy at 608-847-5949.

Vaccine availability

  • Mile Bluff on Kennedy, 690 Kennedy St., Mauston, near the interstate. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Monday-Saturday. Call 608-847-2780 or visit milebluff.com/request.
  • Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy, 123 E. State St., Mauston. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 608-847-2780.
  • Juneau County Health Department, downtown Mauston. Offers the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 years or older. Call 608-847-9279.
  • Delton Family Medical Center, 28 Commerce St., Lake Delton. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Tuesdays. Call 608-254-5888 or visit milebluff.com/request.
  • Elroy Family Medical Center, 1515 Academy St., Elroy. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Thursdays. Call 608-462-8466 or visit milebluff.com/request.

There are no out-of-pocket costs as all fees are covered by health plans and government programs; if you have a health plan that covers medications, bring an insurance card.

