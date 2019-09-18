New Lisbon has a community development block grant for housing rehabilitation. The funds will be loaned at 0% interest to eligible households for home repairs. You must own the home and lane. Applications are accepted on a first cone first serve basis. There is no cost to fill out an application.
Funds are available for the following types of repairs, handicap accessibility; replace windows and doors; roofing; electrical upgrades; connect water and sewer lines; siding and porch repairs; repair or replace heating systems, water heaters and plumbing systems.
These funds will be lent to eligible households for home repairs. The loan is a 0% deferred payment loan. It does not have to be paid back until the house is sold or no longer living there. After 30 years the loan will be reviewed with the possibility of extending another 30 years.
Installment loans are available for landlords who rent to tenants that are low to moderate income. The loan is a 0% interest loan.
For more information, call 1-800-552-6330, or 1-920-392-5142.
