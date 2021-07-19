 Skip to main content
New Lisbon pool summer schedule
The pool is open to the public from noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; from 1-7 p.m. Saturday and from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, but it is closed to the public during swimming lessons. The schedule is subject to change, call 608-562-5450.

Pass Rates

  • Daily Resident Pass, $3.50
  • Daily Non-Resident Pass, $4
  • Season Pass Resident Single Person, $50
  • Season Pass Resident Family, $90
  • Season Pass Non-Resident Single Person, $60
  • Season Pass Non-Resident Family, $100

Classes

  • Adult Aqua Zumba, from 7:15-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
  • Family Swim with tubes and toys, 7-8 p.m. Friday and from 6-8 p.m. Sunday.

Swim Lesson

Rates are $27.50, residents and $35 non-resident.

Necedah Summer School Swim Lessons are from 9-10 a.m. July 2-20.

Public Swim Lessons

Session 2: July 9-20

  • Level 1, Level 3 and Level 5, 5:20-6 p.m.
  • Level 2, Level 4 and Level 6, 6:10-6:50 p.m.

Session 3: July 30-Aug. 10

  • Level 1, Level 3 and Level 5, 10-10:40 a.m.
  • Level 2, Level 4 and Level 6, 10:50-11:30 a.m.

Session 4: July 30-Aug. 10

  • Level 1, Level 3 and Level 5, 5:20-6 p.m.
  • Level 2, Level 4 and Level 6, 6:10-6:50 p.m.

Additional Session July 9-20 for Level 1, 11-11:40 a.m.

