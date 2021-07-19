New Lisbon pool summer schedule

The pool is open to the public from noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; from 1-7 p.m. Saturday and from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, but it is closed to the public during swimming lessons. The schedule is subject to change, call 608-562-5450.
Pass Rates
- Daily Resident Pass, $3.50
- Daily Non-Resident Pass, $4
- Season Pass Resident Single Person, $50
- Season Pass Resident Family, $90
- Season Pass Non-Resident Single Person, $60
- Season Pass Non-Resident Family, $100
Classes
- Adult Aqua Zumba, from 7:15-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Family Swim with tubes and toys, 7-8 p.m. Friday and from 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
Swim Lesson
Rates are $27.50, residents and $35 non-resident.
Necedah Summer School Swim Lessons are from 9-10 a.m. July 2-20.
Public Swim Lessons
Session 2: July 9-20
- Level 1, Level 3 and Level 5, 5:20-6 p.m.
- Level 2, Level 4 and Level 6, 6:10-6:50 p.m.
Session 3: July 30-Aug. 10
- Level 1, Level 3 and Level 5, 10-10:40 a.m.
- Level 2, Level 4 and Level 6, 10:50-11:30 a.m.