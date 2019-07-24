Registration for all students attending the School District of New Lisbon will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 8 at 500 S. Forest St., in the district multipurpose room. Parents are encouraged to attend to accomplish the following:
• Update a census verification form for each of your children
• Complete a free and reduced meal application for your household
• Deposit money into your food service account
• Take care of prior fees owed
• Complete medical forms for each of your children
Bring the following information with you:
• Parent/Guardian/Emergency contact information
• Payment for children’s lunch account and prior fees
• List of current medication(s) and allergies for each of your children
Open house to meet your teachers, drop off school supplies, and receive class schedules and bus information will be from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 29.
If you are unable to attend, registration packets and forms will be available in the high school office beginning Aug. 5.
For more information, call 608-562-3700 ext. 1522, or email birr@newlisbon.k12.wi.us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)