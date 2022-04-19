 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Lisbon spring Wine/Beer Walk on April 22

New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will host its spring Wine/Beer Walk from 5-9 p.m. April 22.

Register online at eventbrite.com, visit newlisbonchamber.com or call the chamber at 608-562-3555. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Opera House Bar & Grill, 120 S. Adams St., New Lisbon.

A sample of beer or wine offered at each local business stop, many from local breweries and wineries. Local restaurants and/or caterers will offer snacks at each location.

Tickets are $25 per person and includes a map of all of the stops, a free giveaway, and the samples provided at each stop.

