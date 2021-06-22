New memorial fun established

New memorial fund established

Jean Waterland, a long-time Beaver Dam resident and psychologist, passed away in April, according to a June 21 release. One of her wishes was to donate to Church Health Services, Inc. in memory of her and her twin sister Joan. Joan passed away from breast cancer in 1988 with Jean holding her hand.

Her estate gift was used to create the Jean and Joan Waterland Church Health Services Memorial Fund, which will be managed by the Beaver Dam Area Community Health Foundation. This fund will benefit Church Health Services, Inc. with a portion of the interest generated to be used annually to help the organization continue to provide health care services and programs to low-income children and adults.

Church Health Services, Inc. is a 501©3 that serves South Central Wisconsin area communities by providing medical, dental, and mental health services to low-income children and adults.