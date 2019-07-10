New murals added to the Elroy Area Museum

The Elroy Area Museum has added two new murals that both tell a story about two businesses in the past. In one of the murals, Irene Goode and her seamstresses pause while creating clothing. On the other mural, Bill Degner is hard at work in the Elroy Bakery. Degner later went on to create the Degner Insurance Agency in Elroy. These murals are the creation of Sarah Haight. She is a professional artist who now lives in Exonia, but has longtime Elroy roots.
Also new this year is the addition of Art Overgaard to the Museum's Wall of Fame. Anyone living in the Elroy area in the ‘30s-‘60s knew of Overgaard as a very successful business man with a variety of industrial, farming and commercial operations. Foremost for the Elroy area was the Overgaard Gravel Pit operation located about five miles East of Elroy which was a major employer in Elroy for more than 30 years. In addition he built the Valley Inn Motel/Restaurant in the ‘50s, which is still in business today.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)